Heavy rain is set to hit the Canary Islands after deadly floods hit hotspots including Gran Canaria.

Earlier this week, intense rainfall in Gran Canaria led to overflowing ravines and flooded streets in the municipality of Telde. Shocking images showed dangerous waters washing away cars and covering streets with piles of dirt and mud after torrential rain hit. One terrifying video showed a vehicle being swept away into the sea at the Playa Salinetas Beach.

Now the Canary Islands are set to experience cloudy intervals with potential for locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms today (Thursday 6 March), according to the Spanish Met Office (AEMET). Although pre-alerts for rain and snow have been deactivated, the possibility of isolated storms and frost at high altitudes in Tenerife and La Palma remains.

Listed below is the weather forecast for each island for today.

Heavy rain is set to hit the Canary Islands after deadly floods hit hotspots including Gran Canaria. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Lanzarote

The day will start with mostly cloudy skies, with occasional early rainfall that could be locally heavy with isolated thunderstorms. Precipitation is expected to ease throughout the morning. Temperatures will remain steady or see a slight increase, with moderate north-westerly winds.

Expected temperature range: Minimum of 14°C and maximum 21°C.

Fuerteventura

Similar to Lanzarote, skies will be mostly cloudy with early showers. The weather is expected to improve as the day progresses. Temperatures will remain stable or rise slightly, with moderate north-westerly winds.

Expected temperature range: Minimum of 15°C and maximum 22°C.

Gran Canaria

The island will experience cloudy intervals, particularly in the north during the morning and the east in the afternoon. There is a chance of occasional rain, potentially turning into showers. The weather will be stable, with moderate north-westerly winds and breezes along the southeast coast.

Expected temperature range: Minimum of 15°C and maximum 22°C

Tenerife

Predominantly cloudy skies in the north during the morning and in the east during the afternoon. Occasional showers may occur in the north early in the day, with a slight chance of rain in the eastern midlands later. Temperatures are expected to remain the same or rise slightly, particularly at higher altitudes where light frost is not ruled out. Moderate north-westerly winds will prevail.

Expected temperature range: Minimum of 16°C and maximum 22°C.

La Palma

The day will start with predominantly cloudy skies, with clear spells expected by the evening. Occasional rainfall is more likely in the north in the morning and in the interior and eastern areas in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain stable or slightly increase, with light frost possible at high altitudes.

Expected temperature range: Minimum of 15°C and maximum 21°C.

El Hierro

The forecast predicts mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of occasional rain in the north during the first half of the day. Temperatures will hold steady or rise slightly, with moderate north-westerly winds.

Expected temperature range: Minimum of 10°C and maximum 15°C.

La Gomera

The island will have cloudy intervals with early morning rain in the north. Showers may become more frequent in the southern areas by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to remain steady or slightly increase, particularly at higher elevations. Moderate north-westerly winds are forecast.

Expected temperature range: Minimum of 16°C and maximum 22°C.