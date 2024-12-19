David and Rosalind Forster, both 76, died after collapsing within minutes of each other while walking on a beach in the Caribbean.

The British couple were walking back to their hotel along Paradise Beach on the island of Carriacou in Grenada after a meal out on March 9 when the double tragedy struck. Bournemouth Coroner's Court heard David suffered a cardiac arrest on the beach, while Rosalind suffered an acute shock reaction to the traumatic event and also collapsed shortly afterwards.

Daughter Julie and son-in-law Dr David Beckett, who had stayed at the restaurant to settle the bill, arrived at the scene two to three minutes later to find both of them being given CPR by passersby. The inquest heard Mr Forster, who had previously suffered from heart problems and had a pacemaker fitted, fell into shallow sea water during his cardiac arrest.

Attempts to resuscitate him continued for around 30 minutes, but he was pronounced dead on the beach, reported the Bournemouth Echo. Rosalind was transferred to a local hospital but died later the same day.

A post-mortem found she died from the aspiration of her stomach contents into her airways, a result of her acute shock reaction. The post-mortem also found David died from drowning brought on by a cardiac arrest.

In a written statement read out by the coroner, Dr Beckett, a consultant radiologist, said: "We proceeded to pay for lunch while they walked towards beach and back to accommodation. We followed them on to the beach two or three minutes later and David was on his back receiving CPR while Rosalind was being held by another person while unconscious.

"They carried on CPR for 30 minutes but there were no signs of life. David was pronounced dead at the scene and Rosalind was taken to hospital where she died."

Dorset senior coroner Brendan Allen said: "David Forster collapsed while walking on a beach with his wife. He fell into the water and in his unresponsive state ingested sea water. Despite attempts to resuscitate him he died at the scene.

"Rosalind Forster witnessed her husband suddenly collapse and became unresponsive herself through aspiration of stomach contents due to an acute shock reaction. Efforts were made to resuscitate her at the scene and she was transferred to hospital but died later that day. I offer my condolences to family and friends for such a sudden and tragic loss of life."