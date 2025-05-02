Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major US airport has been placed on red alert as a passenger has been diagnosed with the world's most infectious disease.

The Daily Mail reported that the passenger was mainly confined to the airport's Terminal 1 area but had already exposed hundreds to the infectious disease. Because of this health officials have placed Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on red alert.

According to the report, the person was at the airport—the world's fourth busiest in terms of passenger numbers—on April 22 and April 23 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on both days. It was reported that the person, who was not named, had one prior dose of the MMR vaccine, but they went on to develop a rash on April 25, and tests confirmed they had contracted measles.

The report mentioned that since getting the results of the diagnosis, the person has been isolating at home. Days later, it was reported that another case of measles had been reported in the same Illinois county.

As their vaccination status is unknown, the person reportedly checked themselves into a local hospital for treatment on April 28 and medical staff quickly isolated them. Officials have warned that anyone who may have been exposed should contact their health provider and monitor for symptoms.

Other locations in Chicago have seen possible exposure to the disease. These include the Chicago Public Library, the Fittingly Delicious health food restaurant in Chicago, the Aldi in Lyons, a Shell gas station in Stickney and a Mobil gas station in Berwyn. According to the outlet, the infected persons visited these locations between April 21 and 28.

The outbreak has reached 800 people, with cases confirmed in 29 states. States with high vaccination rates, such as Massachusetts, have low risks, whereas Texas, where most of the current cases are concentrated, has low vaccination rates and high risk. The virus is one of the most infectious diseases there is and can cause death and long-term disability, particularly in children.