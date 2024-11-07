The highly-anticipated Christmas Market in Manchester is set to open - here is travel advice if you are planning on heading to the festive event.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester Christmas Markets will open on Friday 8 November for just over six weeks with nine zones across the city centre including King Street West, St Ann’s Square, Exchange Street, New Cathedral Street, Exchange Square, Corn Exchange, Cathedral Gardens, Market Street and Piccadilly Gardens. Piccadilly Gardens is the main hub and has been transformed into the Christmassy “Winter Gardens” with yuletide bars, festive food stalls and craft sellers along with a stage where bands and DJs will play Christmas tunes.

Manchester City Council has promised that Winter Gardens will be “bigger and better” than ever before and has confirmed there will be measures in place to ensure the space at Piccadilly Gardens is restored and brought back into use as quickly as possible once the Christmas Markets end. You can roam between the different zones on foot, or alternatively you can hop on the tram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a tram stop at Market Street, Piccadilly Gardens, Exchange Square, St Peter’s Square and Victoria where you can get between the various market zones. Below is travel advice for if you are heading to the Christmas Market.

Tram

Travelling by tram is a great option as there are multiple tram stops around the centre which are close to different market sites. Exchange Square tram stop is located right beside the market stalls in the square and is close to the Cathedral Gardens market site. Or you can take the tram to Piccadilly Gardens which is situated right next to Winter Gardens, the main hub of stalls in the city.

Bus

Piccadilly Gardens is a perfect place to get off the bus if you are heading to explore Winter Gardens. Or can get off the bus anywhere along Portland Street or at Shudehill Interchange if you want to avoid the crowds. From Shudehill Interchange you can reach Exchange Square in five minutes on foot.

Train

Victoria and Piccadilly stations are both centrally located and close to the markets. Victoria is close to Exchange Square, Cathedral Gardens and St Ann’s Square, whereas Piccadilly is closer to Piccadilly Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Car

There are several car parks in the city centre including the NCP at Manchester Piccadilly Plaza (open 6am-11pm) and Chorlton Street (open 24/7).

More than 200 stalls will line the streets of Manchester across the various locations. Listed below are each of the locations.

Winter Gardens

Located at Piccadilly Gardens, this is the main hub of the Christmas Markets. The Scandi-style tipi returns to the Winter Gardens, and will be decked out with sparkling lights and traditional log fires.

St Ann's Square and Exchange Street

This zone was home to the city’s first Christmas stalls 25 years ago. Visitors can check out the Manchester Shop, the continental cheeses, and even alien sculptures as you wander the stalls and take in the festive atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Market Street

Manchester's Market Street will host a craft and gift area. You will find more than 40 stalls full of gift ideas - from tweed hats, spiced rum, Christmas decorations and candles, to jewellery, gift sets of cheese truckles and much more.

King Street

The King Street zone is known for its array of foody stalls, here you can expect authentic Italian deli, Ballaro with fresh cannelloni and arancini, as well as a host of food and drink gifts. You will also find El Gato Negro tapas with their outdoor seating area.

New Cathedral Street

New Cathedral Street is the perfect place for craft-lovers. You will be enchanted by the selection of handmade candles, ceramics, local spirits, and thoughtful keepsakes on offer. Here is where you can also grab a currywurst from the iconic The Witch House.

Cathedral Gardens

Experience Skate Manchester’s huge, covered ice rink which is open daily and free live entertainment hosted every Thursday to Sunday all the way up to New Year’s Eve. Warm up with chocolate crepes, hotdogs and hot chocolate and more.