Birmingham’s Christmas Market is now underway - however it has been slammed by visitors as being a “rip-off”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frankfurt Christmas Market, which claims to be the largest authentic German market outside of Germany or Austria, came under fire by visitors due to extortionate prices. A two-pint stein of the popular Hofbrau German wheat beer is now £12.50, and a half-metre Bratwurst sausage will set you back £9.

Even a bag of roasted almonds has reached a price of £4.50. John Coles said: "Was good when it first started now going down hill rapidly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeanette Bennison noted: "I've visited a couple of times years ago and I didn't think much of it prices were high then a rip off and stalls selling the same stuff all the way round." A regular bratwurst with a full pint of beer is now priced at an all-time high of £13.50 - both items having increased by 50p since 2023 when the prices remained unchanged from the previous year.

Certain prices have remained fixed such as a half-pint of beer still standing at £4.50, a boozy hot chocolate at £7, and garlic bread is available for £4. Despite complaints, the market was voted the finest Christmas market in the UK for 2023 and claimed the eighth spot across Europe.

Birmingham’s Christmas Market is now underway - however it has been slammed by visitors as being a “rip-off”. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The annual market is opened its doors at 5.30pm on Friday 1 November and will run until 24 December. It will be serving customers and entertaining the crowds from Monday to Thursday from 11am to 9pm, on Fridays from 11am to 9.30pm, on Saturdays from 10am to 9.30am and on Sundays from 10am to 9pm. The market will also be closed until 1pm on November 10 for Remembrance Sunday.

The market begins at the end of New Street near to the entrance to the Bull Ring where a bar and area serving sausages and pork sandwiches can be found. From there, visitors can walk up New Street with the market located in the middle of the street and stalls on each side, stopping just before the junction of New Street and Stephenson Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross over the road and there is a short walk up to the junction of Temple Street and New Street where one of the biggest outdoor bars can be found and the next chain of stalls begins. This chain ends at the Victoria Square Steps, alongside Pinfold Street, then begins again with going around the Pinfold Street Metro stop road and alongside Birmingham Town Hall, as well as spreading around Victoria Square, with bars at both ends and in the middle and a range of food stalls.

Listed below are the prices.

Drinks prices

Pint of beer - £7

Half-pint of beer - £4.50

Double pint - £12.50

Wheat beer - £6.50

Shandy pint - £7

Alcohol-free beer - £7

Gluhwein - £6.50

Christmas Aperol Spritz - £7.50

Christmas Prosecco - £6

Hot chocolate with Baileys - £7

Soft drinks - £2.50

Water - £1.50

Food prices

Bratwurst - £6.50

Half-metre-long bratwurst - £9

Frankfurt sausage - £5.50

Currywurst - £7

Vegan bratwurst - £6.50

Burger - £5

Pork steak - £7

Chips - £4

Garlic bread - from £4

Falafel wrap - £6

Pretzels - from £4

Crepes - from £4.50

Roasted almonds (per 100g) - from £4.50

Donuts - £3 for one, four for £10

Chocolate marshmallows - £1.50 each, nine for £10 or 20 for £20

Nuremberg gingerbread - from £3 each, five for £12.90 or £24.90 for 10

Churros - from £4.50

Toffee apple - £3.50

Pick and mix sweets (per 100g) - £2.90

Proffertjes mini pancakes - from £4.50

The Market has a rule that limits the number of alcoholic drinks that can be purchased per person, which is set at one drink per person. Stallholders are only permitted to sell one alcoholic beverage to each person and staff must see who drinks are going to.

The organisers said the rule is in place to ensure that underage visitors do not purchase alcoholic drinks. There will also be live performances on the bandstand in Victoria Square with Monday ‘open mic’ sessions giving young, up and coming performers and musicians a chance to showcase their talents.