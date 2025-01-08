Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four people have been taken to hospital after being exposed to “excess chlorine” at a day spa and gym in the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Clifford Health Club and Spa in Long Eaton, a town in the Erewash district of Derbyshire, shortly after 10am on Tuesday morning (7 January). Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said 27 people had been exposed to the chlorine, which can be extremely dangerous at high levels, with 10 showing symptoms.

The fire service said none of those affected are in a serious condition. Fire service group manager David Diggins told the BBC: “There is no wider risk of chemicals in the area and the incident has now been fully resolved”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that there had been “a mixture of some chemicals within the [pool's] systems”. A staff member told ITV Central: 'We heard people had passed out in the spa and management told us to leave the building. All clients have been sent home and staff have been able to go back into the building.”

Four people have been taken to hospital after being exposed to “excess chlorine” at a day spa and gym in the UK. (Photo: The Clifford Health Club & Spa/Facebook) | The Clifford Health Club & Spa/Facebook

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: 'Emergency services were called to an incident involving a swimming pool at a commercial property on Regent Street, Long Eaton, at 10.27am today. Twenty-seven people have been exposed to excess chlorine in the spa area of the building.

“Ten of the 27 people were showing symptoms relating to the exposure and were treated at the scene by paramedics. None of the symptoms are serious.”

The club later posted a message on its Facebook page announcing that the gym and pool have both been reopened. It said in a statement: “Following an incident this morning during normal pool maintenance, the relevant authorities have now given us the OK to safely open the pool and spa”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Wednesday 8 January) it said in an update that the pool and spa is closed. It said: “We will keep the pool and spa closed today. This will allow us more time assess and review. We did get the ok to open, but overcaution is sensible.”