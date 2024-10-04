Costa Blanca: British tourist, 72, 'pulled from water' at beach in popular holiday hotspot in Spain
The man, 72, was pulled unconscious from the water in Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca, after a suspected heart attack. The incident occurred at around 3:30pm yesterday (Thursday 3 October).
It is thought that he may have had a medical issue before he drowned. When the event happened the weather was clear and the sea was calm.
Lifeguards will continue to patrol the area, where currents are known to be strong, until October 15. The local municipality has posted signs in English and Spanish on beaches to alert bathers about dangerous ocean currents.
It comes after a 77-year-old British tourist drowned while swimming at a popular Spanish beach while the red flag was raised. The man was pulled out of the water unresponsive on Tuesday 27 August at Racó beach in Cullera. Lifeguards are understood to have warned tourists not to go in the sea at the beach due to strong currents.
Paramedics rushed to the scene and performed CPR for 30 minutes. They were unable to save the man.
