Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A British man has died after reportedly drowning in a popular Spanish holiday hotspot.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, 72, was pulled unconscious from the water in Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca, after a suspected heart attack. The incident occurred at around 3:30pm yesterday (Thursday 3 October).

It is thought that he may have had a medical issue before he drowned. When the event happened the weather was clear and the sea was calm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifeguards will continue to patrol the area, where currents are known to be strong, until October 15. The local municipality has posted signs in English and Spanish on beaches to alert bathers about dangerous ocean currents.

A British man has died after reportedly drowning in a popular Spanish holiday hotspot. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It comes after a 77-year-old British tourist drowned while swimming at a popular Spanish beach while the red flag was raised. The man was pulled out of the water unresponsive on Tuesday 27 August at Racó beach in Cullera. Lifeguards are understood to have warned tourists not to go in the sea at the beach due to strong currents.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and performed CPR for 30 minutes. They were unable to save the man.