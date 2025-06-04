Holidaymakers are being warned as the Costa del Sol in Spain is thought to be gripped in gang warfare.

The Costa del Sol region in Spain is a popular holiday destination for many Brits - but tourists should be aware of the current dangers. The Costa Del Sol is thought to be in the grip of gang warfare with police sayng there have been 10 shooting incidents so far in 2025.

At the beginning of May, three men were arrested after the sixth shooting in just three weeks. Just a few days later, another one occurred in the province, raising the figure to seven shootings in just 45 days.

Scottish gangland shooting victims Ross Monaghan and Eddie Lyons Jnr, 46, were also killed at Monaghans bar in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol on Saturday. According to the Ministry of the Interior, between January and March there have been six murders and 14 attempted murders. There have also been 6 kidnappings and 242 serious and less serious crimes of injury through assault.

There are also reports of one shooting every three nights in Andalusia. Between 31 March and 10 May, 14 incidents involving firearms were recorded in various provinces.

Malaga accumulates half of the cases in which guns have taken to the streets to settle scores. The UK Foreign Office has spoken about crime in Spain and what people should do to avoid falling victim.

It says: “Thieves use distraction techniques and often work in teams. Take care of your passports, money and personal belongings, particularly when collecting or checking in luggage at the airport, and while arranging car hire.

“Be alert to the possible use of ‘date rape’ and other drugs including GHB and liquid ecstasy. Buy your own drinks and always keep them in sight to avoid them being spiked. Alcohol and drugs can reduce your vigilance, making you less in control. If you drink, know your limit. Drinks served in bars in Spain are often stronger than those in the UK."