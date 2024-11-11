The real-life inspiration for cottage featured in the Christmas film The Holiday is actually Honeysuckle Cottage in Surrey.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the much-loved festive romcom, the heartbroken Amanda Woods played by Cameron Diaz leaves Los Angeles for rural England, swapping her modern mansion for Rosehill Cottage which is owned by Iris, played by Kate Winslet. The cottage in the film is well-known for being a cosy, small, beautiful property.

If you are looking for a Christmas getaway in a beautiful quaint cottage this year you may be wondering whether the one in this film is available to rent. Unfortunately, the cottage in the film was painstakingly recreated in a studio for the production of the 2006 film and the real one in Surrey is not available to rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there are many other cottages that you can rent over the Christmas period where you can explore the scenic countryside and pop into a local pub. Listed below are some properties that are inspired by The Holiday cottage. Some of the cottages have hot tubs and even a sauna, surrounded by miles of scenic walks.

The real-life inspiration for cottage featured in the Christmas film The Holiday is actually Honeysuckle Cottage in Surrey. (Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images) | Tim Graham/Getty Images

Crowhurst, East Sussex

This property is located on a rural Sussex farm, close to the historic market towns of Hastings and Rye. Its secluded location tucked away at the end of a farm track makes it reminiscent of the cottage in The Holiday.

There is a king-sized bed, fireside arm chairs and an open-plan dining area. There's also a separate kitchen with everything you need to cook up a warming feast – including more than enough equipment for a full roast dinner. The property sleeps two people.

Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

This spacious, newly refurbished farmhouse is the ideal setting for a group countryside getaway. It is only a 40-minute drive from central London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You'll have your very own private outdoor hot tub, which is perfect for bathing in while taking the fresh country air. There's also an on-site lodge that can be booked separately to accommodate larger groups, sleeping up to three people. The whole property sleeps up to 12 people.

Dorking, Surrey

Set in Surrey Hills, this cottage is on a ridge adjacent to the North Downs Way and is a haven for cyclists and walkers alike. Despite its wonderfully rural location, it's located within easy walking distance of the pretty market town of Dorking, which features shops and even a Michelin-starred restaurant.

One Airbnb guest said: “Absolutely blown away with how beautiful and well presented this place was. Everything was spotless, with beautiful decor.” The property sleeps eight people.

St. Andrews, Fife

This is a property perfect for couples with a private hot tub and a modern feel. A further double bed (with White Company bed linen) is available in the loft space should you attract crashers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's access to a courtyard garden, with 15 acres of fields and woods belonging to the hosts. Edinburgh is an hour away by train. The property sleeps two people.

Withiel, Cornwall

This cottage in Withiel just outside Wadebridge is a lovely property to retreat to. Not only does it have a lovely copper roll-top bath tub (just like the one in The Holiday cottage), it also has a wood-fired hot tub and a sauna.

The king-size bed is wrapped in sumptuous linens and the cottage is perfect for exploring the scenic coastline of Cornwall. The property sleeps two people.