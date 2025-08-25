Crete holiday warning: Greece warns of very high risk of wildfires on islands of Crete, Karpathos, Chios, Samos and Ikaria
Greek authorities have warned of a very high risk of wildfires on Monday on the islands of Crete, Karpathos, Chios, Samos and Ikaria, urging residents and visitors to avoid outdoor activities that could spark blazes. The General Secretariat for Civil Protection said regional and local authorities in the affected areas had been placed on heightened alert.
Firefighting, police and military patrols have been stepped up on the ground and in the air. The warning corresponds to risk level 4 on the country’s five-tier fire danger scale.
Firefighters in those regions remain on partial standby to respond to potential outbreaks, the fire service said. Civil protection officials urged the public to avoid burning dry vegetation, operating machinery that can cause sparks, using outdoor grills or smoking out beehives.
Discarding lit cigarettes on the ground is also strictly prohibited, they said. Preventive restrictions on vehicle access and visitors to forests, national parks and other vulnerable areas will also apply under Greece’s civil protection plan.
Citizens are asked to immediately call the fire service on the emergency number 199 if they detect any fire. Two devastating wildfires on Chios in June and August destroyed vast stretches of land and wildlife habitats, burning 28,250 acres – about 13.6% of the island’s territory.