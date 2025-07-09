There is widespread damage in the holiday hotspot Split in Croatia after a huge storm.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The storm hit the holiday destination, popular with Brits, just before 9am on Tuesday morning (8 July). Heavy rain, thunder, walnut-sized hail, and extreme winds blew through the Split area.

The storm only lasted about ten minutes but the damage is extensive. There are fallen trees and branches on nearly every street in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police had to transport people from the Marjan Park to the city center by boat because uprooted trees were everywhere, blocking pathways and roads. Split-Dalmatia County Prefect Blaženko Boban said the storm caused enormous damage, especially in the western part of the city, but there were no human casualties. Around twenty people suffered mostly minor injuries.

"All city services are in the field working. I want to thank all of them for responding so quickly. Now, we have to tall up the damage,” said Mayor Tomislav Šuta.

City fire chief Mario Mikas said reinforcements have been called in from the wider area.

"We are going to clean everything up but it is going to take a while. There are a lot of downed trees and branches on roads and cars. That's number one so that we can get traffic moving again,” said Mikas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the city's main and northern ports the storm unraveled moorings and ships drifted away, hitting other vessels and causing damage. The Petar Hektorović ferry was unmoored and crashed into two other boats, a catamaran and a tour boat - causing it to capsize. The Meteorological Service in Split said the city was hit by a typical but very intense summer storm that was caused by high temperatures.