A wildfire is currently raging out of control in Limassol, Cyprus - while a fire in Paphos has now been contained.

People have been evacuated from various villages in Cyprus due to the blazing fires. Houses and cars have also been burned and Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis, speaking on site from the Limassol crisis centre, called on people to cooperate with the police, fire service and civil defence to facilitate the evacuations of Malia, Omodos, Kilani, Vasa Kilaniou, Potamiou and Arsos.

Public hospitals are on full alert. According to the state health services (Okypy), all A&E departments and the burn unit at Nicosia general have been placed on full readiness to treat any injuries.

A wildfire is currently raging out of control in Limassol, Cyprus - while a fire in Paphos has now been contained. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Due to the wildfires holidaymakers may be anxious about whether popular airports such as Larnaka and Paphos are open. Both of the airports are still currently open and operating as normal.

According to FlightRadar24 there are multiple flights delayed from Larnaka Airport. Four arrival flights to the airport are also delayed, but there are no flight cancellations.

One easyJet flight to London from Paphos Airport is delayed, however there are no cancellations. There seems to be no issues with flights arriving at the airport.

Passengers are advised to enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight. The wildfire in Limassol has killed two people and remains out of control.