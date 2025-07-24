Is it safe to travel to Cyprus right now? Foreign Office issues new advice as wildfire rages killing two, forcing evacuations and cutting electricity
Overnight, two people were found dead in a burned-out vehicle, while authorities continued to struggle to evacuate people trapped in the village of Lofou, about 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Limassol. Hundreds have been evacuated as the massive wildfire is destroying homes and threatening communities amid an intense heatwave.
The fire has also impacted Cyprus’ electrical grid, with electricity authority (EAC) spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou telling CyBC radio on Thursday morning that as much as 15 per cent of the grid may have been damaged. “The damage is enormous,” she said, saying crews on the ground had borne witness to “burnt cables and pylons”.
She added that it is “very difficult” to record damage at this stage, but that it had been confirmed that a substation in the area had been completely destroyed by the fire. As of dawn on Thursday, a total of 15 villages were without electricity, while part of the Limassol suburb of Ypsonas was also without power.
The Foreign Office has since issued a new warning to Brits travelling to the destination. It warns: “There is a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October. Ensure that your mobile phone is registered to receive emergency alerts to be warned of wildfires near your location.
“Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The situation can change quickly. Be cautious if you are in or near an area affected by wildfires”.
It advises holidaymakers to:
