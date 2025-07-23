Villages have been evacuated in Cyprus due to raging wildfires.

Firefighters in Cyprus were battling on Wednesday to contain a huge wildfire forcing the evacuation of at least four villages. The wildfires come on the first day of a heatwave which sent temperatures soaring

.Authorities said the fire was raging in terrain north of the southern city of Limassol, stoked by strong winds and high temperatures. “I can confirm that there is considerable damage to some dwellings," fire brigade spokesperson Andreas Kettis told Cyprus's state broadcaster CyBC.

He said 14 aircraft and workers on the ground were trying to extinguish the blaze, which broke out around midday on Wednesday. Six fire engines from the Limassol City and District Fire Stations, plus support from the Forestry Department and organized volunteers, responded to the scene.

With flames threatening wider areas, the “ICAROS II” aerial firefighting plan was activated, bringing in six aircraft, including assistance from the British Bases. Police closed off the Malia–Omodos and Malia–Arsos roads for safety.

Temperatures on the east Mediterranean island hit 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) inland on Wednesday, forcing authorities to issue an amber weather warning. It was expected to climb further to 44 C on Thursday, making it the hottest day of the year.