A lane is shut on each carriageway on the A14 near Newmarket due to a field fire.

A single lane closure has been put in place in both directions on the A14 at Exning, near Newmarket after police were called at 9.37am. Drivers have been urged to drive carefully in the area due to visibility issues.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has five engines at the scene with crews from Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall, Elmswell and Clare, as well as an Operational Support Unit from Haverhill. A fire service spokesperson said: “Smoke from the fire made it necessary to close both carriageways between junctions 38 and 39, east of Burwell, earlier this morning at 10.05am. However, the A14 eastbound between junction 38 and junction 39 reopened at about 11am.”

Network Rail is also aware of the issue. According to the AA traffic map, there are long queues along the A14 as only one lane is still being used each way.

Cambridge Travel News added on X: “#A14 #Exning delays currently around 4 miles in both directions due ongoing lane closures as a result of a fire in adjacent field. Please plan your journey.”