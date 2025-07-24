Two people have been killed and hundreds evacuated as a massive wildfire blazes in southern Cyprus.

The wildfire is destroying homes and threatening communities amid an intense heatwave. Firefighters were struggling to contain the blaze after it erupted in mountainous terrain north of the southern city of Limassol midday Wednesday, driven by strong winds and searing temperatures.

Overnight, two people were found dead in a burned-out vehicle, while authorities continued to struggle to evacuate people trapped in the village of Lofou, about 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Limassol. “The situation is very difficult and the fire front is huge. All forces have been mobilized,” Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters.

Cyprus has requested help through the European Union’s civil protection mechanism, with Spain expected to send two aircraft on Thursday, government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said. Jordan has also pledged assistance.

Firefighting aircraft were expected to be redeployed at first light after darkness forced a pause. Homes were burning in the Souni-Zanakia communities early Thursday, the fire brigade said.

As of dawn on Thursday, a total of 15 villages were without electricity, while part of the Limassol suburb of Ypsonas was also without power. The fire has impacted Cyprus’ electrical grid, with electricity authority (EAC) spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou telling CyBC radio on Thursday morning that as much as 15 per cent of the grid may have been damaged.

Temperatures on the island reached 43 degrees Centigrade (109.4 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, triggering an amber weather alert. Conditions are expected to worsen Thursday, with highs forecast to hit 44 degrees – the hottest day of the year so far. This is one of the most destructive fires ever to hit Cyprus.