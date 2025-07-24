The wildfire which broke out in the Limassol district in Cyprus was arson, fire brigade chief Nikos Longinos said on Thursday.

Speaking to CyBC radio, he said eyewitnesses have informed the authorities that the fire was started deliberately at two separate points, 100 metres apart, near the village of Malia. He also said the first fire engine arrived on the scene within six minutes of the first call to the fire brigade.

Later on Thursday, police spokeswoman Kyriaki Lambrianidou said the police will “duly investigate the causes of the fire” and reports that it was started intentionally. Diko leader Nicholas Papadopoulous, meanwhile, also spoke on the reports that the fire may have been started intentionally.

“We must express our anger and our concern because there seems to be information, there are eyewitness reports, which suggest that this fire was set maliciously,” he said. He added, “this is something which should immediately concern the competent authorities, because we are talking about a fire which is perhaps the largest in the history of the Republic of Cyprus, and is in both in intensity and extent twice as large as the previous major fire we had a few years ago.

“It is something which should particularly concern us.” Roads across the Limassol district are closed today as the wildfire rages on.

The road between the village of Trimiklini and the villages of Lania and Alassa, between Alassa and Lofou, between Kantou and Kividia, and between Ayios Amvrosios and Vouni are all closed, according to the police. Due to the road closures, drivers who need to travel through areas of high risk are asked to use alternative routes.