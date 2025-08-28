Delta Airlines is cancelling flights to key routes amid a network shake-up - here’s everything you need to know.

Delta Air Lines is making significant adjustments to its domestic network later this year, including the cancellation of multiple routes due to shifting demand. Among the most notable changes, the airline will completely exit Midland International Air and Space Port (MAF), discontinuing its Austin to Midland (AUS–MAF) route from November 9, 2025.

The service between Austin and Midland only began in April 2024, but it has had a consistently low demand, leading to the decision to pull out. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and remain committed to serving Central Texas as the leading global carrier in Austin,” a Delta spokesperson said, noting that the decision aligns with consumer travel patterns.

Delta Airlines is cancelling flights to key routes amid a network shake-up - here's everything you need to know. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Southwest Airlines, which dominates Midland with nearly half the market share, will continue to operate a daily nonstop flight to Austin, maintaining connectivity for regional travelers. In addition to the Midland exit, Delta will end service between Las Vegas and two Northern California airports, San José and Sacramento, in January, according to Cirium Diio data.

Despite the cuts, Delta is expanding in other markets, adding flights from Austin to Denver, Columbus, and Kansas City, and increasing frequencies to San Francisco and Indianapolis. International routes to Cancún and Cabo San Lucas will also launch from Austin in December.

These new international connections represent Delta’s commitment to Austin as a strategic hub for capturing Texas travel demand. The airline is establishing a permanent flight attendant base at Austin beginning in October, demonstrating long-term investment in the market despite eliminating the Midland connection.