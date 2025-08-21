Part of a Boeing 737’s wing broke off while a Delta Air Lines flight was moving hundreds of miles an hour.

The incident occurred before the plane landed in Texas on Tuesday (19 August). The horrifying mid-flight moment was reportedly captured on video by a passenger. There were 62 passengers and six crew members onboard Delta Flight 1893, CNN reports.

In the video, one of the plane’s partially detached wing flaps was seen dangling off the wing. Wing flaps help the plane during takeoff and landing.

“We felt it was bad turbulence. The plane was shaking,” passenger Shanila Arif, who took the video, told CNN.

She added: “The lady in front of us opened the window and told us it is broken. I opened the window and got scared”.

Arif told Austin NBC affiliate KXAN the plane was at an altitude of about 12,000 when the “serious safety event” took place. Arif and the other passengers were headed to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after flying out of Orlando International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration told The Independent: “The crew of Delta Air Lines Flight 1893 reported damage to the left wing flap after safely landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 3.10 p.m. local time on Tuesday.”

The FAA said it will investigate the incident. Delta apologized for the incident and said the plane had been “taken out of service for maintenance” in a statement published by CNN.

It told CNN: “Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers”. No one was injured in the incident.