Dubai is a popular holiday destination and is often visited by celebs due to it being renowned for five-star hotels, swanky restaurants and infinity pools.

However, there is a dark side to Dubai with many rules tourists have to follow. This is something that 18-year-old Londoner Marcus Fakana discovered after he was jailed for having a holiday romance.

He was jailed for one year for having a consensual sexual relationship with a 17-year-old fellow tourist. The Brit was previously facing up to 20 years. David Haigh, a human rights lawyer focusing on the Middle East, warned that the maximum penalty for similar cases is 20 years.

He told The Mail on Sunday: “The worry is that they will not want to let this go and look weak. They may want to show they have fully upheld the law to everyone watching. Marcus will play almost no part in any prosecution appeal.

“He won’t be allowed to talk or address the judge and everything will be in Arabic anyway. There won’t be a translator. He’ll probably be pushed into court for a minute and then pushed straight out again.”

Listed below are some of the rules tourists have to follow to avoid jail.

Photography

The UK Government explains on its UAE travel advice page that it's illegal to take photos of some government buildings and military installations as well as to photograph people without their permission in the UAE. Simon Hood, Executive Director at shipping company John Mason International, told MailOnline: “Over there, snapping a quick photo of someone without their permission, is a serious no-go and can land you in trouble – even if it’s just in the background. It’s not just about courtesy - it’s the law.”

Virtual private networks (VPNs)

There’s a big issue with VPNs in Dubai. In the UK, plenty of people use them to access restricted sites or simply for security, but in Dubai, using a VPN to bypass blocks is illegal. Holidaymakers will forget they have these running on their devices and will be breaking the law.

Social media

The UK Government explains: “It is illegal to post material, including videos and photographs, online that is critical of the government, companies or individuals, or which relates to incidents in the UAE.” An Irish man, for example, is facing 'several years' in a Dubai jail for sending a ninja emoji to an acquaintance who is alleged to have stolen his belongings.

Poppy seeds

Poppy seeds, even in bakery products, are on the UAE's list of 'controlled substances', warns the US Government. That's because they can be contaminated with opiates.

Sexual relationships

While a consensual relationship outside marriage, including extra-marital relationships, between a man and woman over the age of 18 is generally legal in Dubai, the UK Government warns that there are exceptions. In an extra-marital relationship, if the other person's spouse or parent files a complaint, both people involved in the relationship can get a prison sentence of six months or more.

If a person aged 18 has a relationship with someone 17 or under, they will be prosecuted for a sexual relationship with a minor. If both people are under 18, they will be prosecuted but punishment is unlikely to involve a prison sentence. Same-sex sexual activity is illegal in the UAE and same-sex marriages are not recognised.

Affection in public

Showing affection in public, such as kissing, is frowned upon. Tourists could be arrested for doing so, warns the UK Government.

Banned items

Items like drones, e-cigarettes, or hoverboards often need special permits. And some things you wouldn’t think twice about at home - like books with themes of magic or witchcraft (Harry Potter comes to mind) - can attract extra scrutiny at customs.

Swearing

The UK Government explains: “It is illegal to swear and make rude gestures, including online, as they are considered obscene acts. You could be jailed or deported.”

Alcohol

It is illegal to drink or be under the influence of alcohol in a public place in the UAE, warns the UK Government. Tourists can buy and drink alcohol at licensed hotels, restaurants and bars but a licence is required to consume alcohol in a private residence.

Illegal drugs

The UK Government warns that there is 'zero tolerance' for drug-related offences in the UAE. Possession of a small amount of illegal drugs can lead to a three-month prison sentence, while a drug trafficking offence could lead to the death penalty.

CBD products

'Herbal highs' and products containing cannabidiol (CBD) are illegal in the UAE. Even skincare products or e-cigarettes containing CBD oil could land someone with criminal charges, explains the UK Government.

Driving etiquette

The UK Government warns: “Offensive gestures and bad language directed at other drivers can lead to fines, a jail sentence and possibly deportation”.

Dressing

The UK Government explains that cross-dressing is illegal in the UAE. It adds that “women should cover shoulders and knees, and underwear should not be visible” - and swimwear should only be worn on beaches or at swimming pools.

Ramadan rules

World Nomads Insurance explains: “During the holy month of Ramadan, eating, drinking and smoking is forbidden between sunrise and sunset, and non-Muslims are expected to follow this principle in public as well.”