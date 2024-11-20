Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I have rounded up the best winter sun holiday destinations if you are looking to escape the freezing UK weather.

Temperatures have plummeted and many regions across the UK have seen snow fall. It is not looking likely that temperatures will rise any time soon as we are in the thick of winter, so here are destinations you can visit for some winter sunshine. All of the destinations have temperatures above 20C in November and December.

Cape Verde

Even in bleak midwinter, 25C is the average maximum temperature and the sun is strong, although you never get too hot because it's also windy. The flight is just under six hours and the destination pretty much guarantees sunshine.

Dubai

With the mercury likely to exceed 40C in summer, winter is decidedly the best time to visit the Middle East’s most glamorous city. Temperatures are still at 21C or above during winter.

Trips to Dubai might include abra boat rides along the Dubai Creek, photo-snapping from the record-breaking Burj Khalifa’s 125th floor or thrills inside IMG Worlds of Adventure. Don’t miss the shopping malls and sandy beaches along the three artificial Palm islands.

Dubai. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Bangkok, Thailand

The average temperature in December is 27C - and Bangkok is one of the most visited city in the world. The Thai capital is brimming with things to see and do.

The city’s hectic pace of life is best experienced through trips to Yaowarat Road (located in Chinatown) or Khao San Road or the markets of the Chatuchak District and the north of the city. For sightseeing, you’ll want to head to the Ko Ratanakosin area. This is where you’ll find Bangkok’s main landmarks, including the ornate Grand Palace – once the royal residence – and the attached Wat Phra Kaew, the spiritual centre of Thai Buddhism.

Cancun, Mexico

Situated on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Cancun has an average temperature in December of 25C. It has miles of white sands meeting emerald waters and is the ideal destination for combining winter sun with a vibrant local culture. There are a wealth of fascinating day trips on offer to places including Merida, Tulum and Chichen Itza.

Jamaica, Caribbean

In the West Indies, Jamaica reaches temperatures of up to 32C during the winter months. It boasts clear seas and golden sands all year round. The dry season from the end of November to May sees peak sunshine hours and limited rainy days as Jamaica becomes less vulnerable to tropical storms and hurricanes outside of the Atlantic monsoon season. The island peaks as a tourism hub from mid-December so November is a great time to holiday in the heat with fewer crowds.

Jamaica. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Maldives

Average winter temperature 27C

With plenty of sunshine constantly on offer, practically any time of year is good for a tan-topping Maldives break. The average winter temperature is 27C making it a great time to visit. It is unlikely to be at all wet and therefore ideal for snorkelling. The relatively affordable Bandos island resort is ringed by a house reef enabling snorkelling straight from shore.

Marrakech

A place guaranteed to be warm in winter is Marrakech with temperatures above 20C - and it’s one of the most affordable to. A visit to Marrakech comes with beautiful riad hotels, lined with multicoloured tiles and ornate decor and even pools in the middle.

Marrakech. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

In Tenerife, autumn temperatures remain in the mild low to mid-20s and the average wind speeds decline. There are still six hours of daily sunshine to enjoy making it a great out-of-season holiday.

Barbados, Caribbean

Just north of the equator, November in Barbados boasts eight daily hours of sunshine, peak temperatures of over 30C and the end of monsoon and hurricane season in the Atlantic. High rainfall in sporadic showers is still likely, but the tropical climate is incredibly inviting regardless of the short downpours – refreshing breaks from average humidity levels of 82 per cent.

Orlando, Florida, US

The host city of the wonders of Walt Disney World, Orlando, otherwise known as the “theme park capital of the world”, boats average temperature highs of 29C in November. Chances of rain are low and humidity levels start to drop from November, so it’s enticing to travel off-peak to the “happiest place on earth”. Orlando is a bright, modern city full of fine dining and evening entertainment.