If I were to picture what paradise looks like, it would be the resort where I stayed in Jamaica - a Caribbean dream.

It is the perfect winter sun holiday destination and I would go back in a heartbeat. The food is delicious, the beaches are beautiful, and the sun is shining.

I stayed at the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa, a five-star all-inclusive resort located in Lucea which is known for its secluded beaches on the pristine coastline of Montego Bay. The hotel was amazing - and had everything you could ever wish for. It boasts its own pristine and private beaches one of which was Sunset Cove, the most breath-taking beach where you really feel like you are in paradise. As by its name it also has the most beautiful sunsets where you can swim in the sea or lounge on a sunbed and watch the sky turn the most magical colours and hues of orange, yellow and pink.

Sunset Cove in Lucea, Jamaica. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

You are treated to breathtaking sunsets everyday which adds an extra element of ‘Wow!’ to the resort. It has newly renovated rooms and suites which are spacious, perfectly air-conditioned and even come with a hydromassage bathtub. There is endless entertainment at the resort from Reggae bands and live DJs. I saw a Michael Jackson performance and joined in on the Bingo one evening which was so much fun and a great way to meet others staying at the resort. The hotel also puts on themed nights for example a White Party, and it is a great way for guests to have fun at the resort.

There are also over 20 restaurants and bars to try, all with delicious food. You can choose to dine at the Infinity Terrace & Bar, or the Bhogali (a high-end Indian restaurant), or Xaymaica which serves local food. The vast choice of restaurants and the different cuisines means the resort really does cater to everyone. At breakfast as we dined at different restaurants there were live musicians. One morning we were treated to a man playing the saxophone and another morning a woman playing well-known songs on the violin which creates a beautiful ambience.

There are four swimming pools, a spacious gym and even a spa where you can unwind and get a relaxing treatment. I had the Swedish massage at the resort’s Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness which was much-needed and delightful. You can opt for a facial, body treatment, or even enjoy the spa itself which includes a sauna, steam room, hot and cold jacuzzi, and a pedilavium.

Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

A stay at the resort can be for couples looking for a romantic stay, and families as there are kid’s activities, water volleyball and basketball. There is even a complete programme of activities and games for the entire family including dance lessons, Tai Chi, Rum-tasting, Mixology lessons, Mini golf and Pickleball. At Sunset Cove there is also the option to do watersports for example paddleboarding and kayaking.

Not only is the resort amazing as there is so much on offer to do, but you can venture out of the resort and take on activities that are so much fun and show you the authentic side of Jamaica. I travelled to Martha Brae River located in Trelawny on the north coast of Jamaica to do Bamboo Rafting. It was a very slow, relaxing and beautiful ride on a bamboo raft for an hour. You get to see the crystal clear waters and guides tell you all about the local plants, animals and the history of the area.

Bamboo Rafting on Martha Brae River in Jamaica. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

I also visited Rick’s Cafe in Negril which is known for its breathtaking sunset views and daring cliff jumping opportunities. I watched in awe as two men performed continuous spectacular dives into the water from huge heights. The Cafe was founded in 1974, and so this year is celebrating its 50th anniversary. It is a great place to have some drinks, food and have fun.

Rick’s Cafe in Jamaica. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Jamaica includes the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa and the Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa, with both located on the same resort next to each other. For a stay at the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa rooms start at £101 per night (based on two adults staying on an all-inclusive basis). You can choose from a variety of different rooms including Junior Suite Oceanview Room, Suite Garden View or Connecting Suite, to name a few. At the Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa rooms also start at £101 per night (based on two adults staying on an all-inclusive basis).

It was a holiday I won’t forget staying in an unreal five-star resort with private beaches, and a vast variety of restaurants, bars, numerous pools and more. The staff of the resort were so friendly and added to the excellent experience. There was music, sunshine, beaches, pools, palm trees, strong rum and great vibes - you feel in paradise where you can’t not hum and sing ‘everything’s gonna be alright’.