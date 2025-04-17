Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Train passengers are being warned over disruption as Network Rail prepares to begin its Easter engineering work.

The Government-owned company said it will carry out work on more than 300 projects across Britain between Good Friday and Monday, causing a number of lines to be closed. The most significant impact will be at London Euston – the UK’s 10th busiest railway station – which will have no services to or from Milton Keynes on Saturday and Easter Sunday, and a reduced timetable on Good Friday and Monday.

Avanti said its trains travelling down to London will terminate at Milton Keynes Central with replacement buses to Bedford, where trains will take passengers to London St Pancras instead. Caledonian Sleeper services will start and terminate at London King’s Cross instead.

That is because of work including renewals of overhead electric lines and drainage improvements. Services on the West Coast Main Line between Saturday and Monday will start and terminate at Carlisle, with replacement buses serving stations to the north.

Platforms 1-8 will be closed at London Victoria, meaning no Southeastern trains will serve the station over the four-day bank holiday period. Services will be diverted to London Bridge or London Cannon Street.

Engineering work in the Southampton and Brockenhurst areas will close various lines in the region. Helen Hamlin, Network Rail’s director of system operations, said: “The vast majority of the rail network will be open as usual for people wanting to travel over the Easter bank holiday, but there will be changes to services in some areas, so we’re asking passengers to plan ahead and check before they travel.

“We carry out a large amount of our work over the Easter period as passenger numbers are lower than they typically would be, disrupting fewer journeys, and the two bank holidays either side of the weekend give us a unique opportunity to get more work done whilst keeping disruption to a minimum.” Network Rail said it will deliver investments totalling £86 million over the Easter period.