A manhunt has been launched after a woman was kidnapped on her way to a popular resort in South Africa.

Alize van der Merwe, 39, was travelling to the Umngazi Resort in Port ST John’s in the Eastern Cape on Friday afternoon (20 September) when she was reportedly kidnapped. Local news reports say that the Toyota Fortuner she had rented was found abandoned and her family were phoned with ransom demands.

The Umngazi Resort is a four-star hotel and spa in a secluded spot at the mouth of the River Mngazi in South Africa. Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said: “Her vehicle was reportedly found abandoned not far from the resort. The Hawks are investigating a kidnapping case and police are working around the clock to rescue the victim unharmed. The investigation is ongoing”.

According to SSS investigators, who are assisting in the search, Van der Merwe was travelling alone and her last communication with her family was at about 11.30am when she said she was planning to stop, likely at the Shell Ultra City. At around 3:13pm, Van der Merwe’s family received a call, informing them that she had been kidnapped.

Antoinette Coetser, a specialist investigator in serious violent and economic crimes at top sleuth Mike Bolhuis’ Spesialised Security Services (SSS), told The Citizen that all Van der Merwe’s belongings and her cellphone were found in the Fortuner vehicle. Details of the ransom made to the family have not been made public.