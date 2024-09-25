Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A British man is in critical condition and fighting for his life after tripping and impaling himself on a metal fence in Greece.

The victim, who is believed to be around 50 years old, fell while on a trip to Zante, according to local reports. Local firefighters joined a group of men in attempting to cut the bars of the fence to free the victim.

An investigation has been launched on the Greek island into the incident, which is believed to have happened at around 11pm on Monday (23 September). During the fall, the man landed with the spike close to his carotid artery in his neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A British man is in critical condition and fighting for his life after tripping and impaling himself on a metal fence in Greece. (Photo: Eurokinissi/AFP via Getty Images) | Eurokinissi/AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, who is yet to be named, is currently in hospital. His condition is unknown. The incident comes after a British tourist died earlier this year in Zante losing his balance while climbing on a balcony. An investigation by the Zakynthos Police Department was launched after a 23-year-old man stepped on to the handrail as he tried to get off a balcony.

He then lost his balance and fell around four feet headfirst. Local reports suggested he twice attempted to stand but fell over. He was rushed to hospital where he later died, according to local publication, Parapoloitika.