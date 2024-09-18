Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EasyJet passengers evacuated down emergency slides in panic after a “bag of vapes” exploded.

Passengers were evacuated from their London Gatwick-bound flight on a runway in Heraklion, Greece, yesterday (Tuesday 17 September) after “popping noises and smoke” filled the aircraft. Those on board described “a very large red flash and flame followed by thick black smoke”.

One woman said people were “screaming bomb and clattering to get out”, with some saying a “lady with a vape in her bum bag was waving it around as smoke started to come out”. Another passenger said the woman with the bag tried to hurriedly leave the place, but as it caught fire she dropped it in the aisle as people were trying to take their seats.

A witness said: “Fire and acrid smoke billowed from the bag, popping exploding noises, smoke filled the cabin around the bag”. Officials believe a power bank and a number of e-cigarettes inside a passenger’s bag are the cause of the explosion which happened shortly before take-off.

Passengers were evacuated using the emergency slides, with only one person suffering a friction burn injury during the panic. An easyJet spokesperson said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY8216 from Heraklion to London Gatwick was evacuated during boarding prior to departure, due to a fire in a passenger’s cabin bag.

“Fire services attended the aircraft and cabin crew evacuated the aircraft in line with procedures. Customers are currently being looked after in the terminal and a replacement aircraft and crew have been arranged to fly customers home later today. Safety is our highest priority.”