On an easyJet flight from Luton Airport to Amsterdam, the plane was stuck on the tarmac for an hour - and so the pilot allowed passengers to see inside the cockpit.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Myself, alongside a plane full of passengers, were given the dreaded news on the aircraft, once we were all seated and ready to go, that we would be stuck on the tarmac for another hour due to bad weather conditions. There was a lot of groaning.

The co-pilot, who was making the announcement, then said “if anyone would like to come inside the cockpit and have a look to waste a bit of time you are more than welcome too”. There was no movement for a few seconds - but then many started to get up and race to the cockpit to get a look. This usually never happens on flights any more so myself and many others jumped at the one-off chance to see what it is like where the pilots get to sit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On an easyJet flight from Luton Airport to Amsterdam, the plane was stuck on the tarmac for an hour - and so the pilot allowed passengers to see inside the cockpit. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

We were allowed to sit on the left-hand side where the easyJet captain sits - making key flight decisions. The first thing I was amazed at was how many navigation tools and buttons there were. “How on earth do you know which buttons to press?”, I asked the pilot. He replied: “Oh, after all the training and practice, you get used to it and I know it all looks very daunting but it’s actually easy.”

Some interesting points I learned was that every pilot in the cockpit has to create an alternative route or flight path in case something goes wrong up in the air, there is constant communication with ATC, and pilots are required to eat different meals in case the food gives them food poisoning. Also, the pilot told me that his favourite flight route is to Faro Airport in Portugal as it is a straight down route from the UK.

We were allowed to sit on the left-hand side where the easyJet captain sits - making key flight decisions. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The pilot also went through the different controls for example the thrust - which I had a go at - which controls the engine speed. There are also rudder pedals (which almost feels like you are in a car or go-kart) that control both the nose wheel and the rudder when the plane is on the ground.

The Airbus A319 comprises two pilots and four cabin crew, and has 156 seats. EasyJet currently has 126 A319 planes in its aircraft fleet.