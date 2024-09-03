Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

EasyJet has announced the exact time tickets for cheap seats will be released online today for holidays between June 2025 and September 2025.

The airline’s big seat release sale will take place today (Tuesday 3 September) with millions of seats expected to go on sale. At 8am easyJet will be releasing its seats for summer 2025 for travel between June 16, 2025 and September 30, 2025.

Whilst easyJet has not announced a specific amount of seats will go on sale, the last release in March 2024 saw approximately 18 million seats up for grabs, with 10 million of those on flights to/from the UK. Previous releases suggest that tickets will be available from as low as £26.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EasyJet has announced the exact time tickets for cheap seats will be released online today for holidays between June 2025 and September 2025. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cheap seat fares are unlikely to be uploaded in one go. Moneysavingexpert.com has issued important advice to those wanted to grab a deal.

It says: "The smart thing to do is get up nice and early to have a look, and if what want isn't there, go back and check again every 10 minutes or so. In the past, these seats have shot up in price two to three hours after being made available, so being online bright and early is the key to bagging a bargain. If you need some motivation to be up with the birds, check out this seat release success from March.”

For 2025, holidaymakers will have flights available to more than one-hundred destinations across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East from 19 UK airports. EasyJet isn't the only travel company that launches sales throughout the year — Eurostar is also known for launching sale tickets as low as £35 per ticket.

Ryanair also currently has a flash sale for bookings made before September 4, 2024 for travel between September 3, 2024 and November 30, 2024, with the code FLASH20P. In a previous sale, EasyJet stated: "We encourage customers to book early to get the best fares. Fares are demand-driven so they start low and rise as more seats on the aircraft are booked."