A cherished mother has left her family grappling with heartache after she died suddenly on a family holiday in Egypt.

Liz Boardman, 40, was vacationing in the beautiful Red Sea coast city of Hurghada when she passed away on November 10. She had jetted off for the week-long trip to the five-star Sunrise Garden Beach Resort with her partner, Alan, and three youngest sons - aged seven, ten and 14 - on November 6.

But tragically the “kind-hearted” carer, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, passed away just days later. Liz's sister, Jen Cook, confirmed that the “loving” mum had no underlying health issues.

Her family are now awaiting the results of an autopsy to find out her possible cause of death after her body was flown back to the UK on Friday (15 November). Jen said: "There will be a full post-mortem and that's what we're waiting for.

"We still don't have answers as to the causes of Liz's death, she was flown back to the UK on Friday... It's so sudden, the world has just collapsed. She was an amazing mother, and her boys were her life she lived for her boys. She was loved by so many people. She was just a warm and kind-hearted person."

She added: "We're all trying our best to be there to support them. Liz had so many friends, she had such a positive impact on so many people.

"She'd do anything for her boys, she was always there to support them. She was such a good mum. We are heartbroken and don't know how we will recover from this loss."

Jen said Liz's kids, including her oldest son, who is 19, are being cared for and supported by her family. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Liz by her friend, Michelle Lowe, to help raise money for her funeral and her boys' needs following the loss of their mum.

A tribute on the page reads: "Liz had recently celebrated her 40th birthday in August. Whilst on holiday in Egypt with her boys Liz suddenly passed away unexpectedly leaving her boys. This page is to help raise funds for funeral expenses, grave stone and to help the boys as much as possible at this extremely sad and difficult time."