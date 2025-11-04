Elizabeth Line: Severe delays on popular London Tube line between Shenfield and Whitechapel after late finish of engineering work
There is disruption to the Elizabeth Line due to a late finish of engineering work. Transport for London (TfL) said: “Severe delays between Shenfield and Whitechapel following a late finish of engineering work at Romford.
“London Underground are accepting tickets via any reasonable routes. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”
Meanwhile there are minor delays on the Bakerloo Line. TfL adds: “Minor delays between Stonebridge Park and Harrow and Wealdstone due to an earlier faulty train at Kenton. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”
Commuters should also be aware that the Metropolitan Line is part-suspended. There is no service between Baker Street and Aldgate due to a track fault at Baker Street. TfL says: “Please use the Circle and Hammersmith & City lines to complete your journey.”