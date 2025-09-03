There are minor delays on a popular Tube line this morning.

There are minor delays on the Elizabeth Line. TfL says: “Minor delays between Whitechapel and Shenfield whilst Network Rail respond to a track fault at Harold Wood. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”

There is also a part suspension on the Northern Line. TfL adds: “No service between Edgware and Colindale while the emergency services deal with a casualty on the track. Tickets are valid on London Buses. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”

It comes as commuters face a four-day Tube shutdown next week and disruption from Sunday until Friday if a union presses ahead with threatened strike action, Transport for London has warned.

Talks were being held between TfL and the RMT union in a bid to avert what would be one of the worst strikes in years. Dialogue was said to be “ongoing”, with TfL saying it was “working hard” to resolve the dispute.

But on Tuesday afternoon it set out the full impact on passengers if the RMT’s 10,400 members do walk out on a “rolling” basis from Sunday morning. This will result in disruption across the Tube on Sunday, with “limited services” operating - and passengers urged to complete all travel by 6pm.

Between Monday and Thursday, a network-wide shutdown is feared. There will be “little or no service” across the Underground, with any services that do run starting later than usual, with no service before 8am.