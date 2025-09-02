There are severe delays on Tube lines this morning ahead of a looming London Underground strike.

There are severe delays on the Jubilee Line. TfL says: “No service between London Bridge and Green Park, and SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line while we fix a faulty train at Waterloo.

“Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Elizabeth line, DLR, C2C, Thameslink, and Southeastern.” There are also severe delays on the District Line. TfL adds: “Severe delays between Turnham Green and Richmond due to an earlier person ill on a train at Gunnersbury.

“GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses.”

A wave of industrial action was announced by the RMT union, stretching all the way from next Friday (September 5) until the following Thursday (September 11). The main disputes are over pay and hours, as well as Transport for London (TfL) allegedly failing to deliver on previous promises.

Staff from the DLR will also strike during this period, which will make it even trickier to navigate London. Listed below are the full list of strike dates.

From Sunday 7 to Thursday 11 September 2025, Tube services will be severely disrupted, with little to no service expected

Any services that do run between Monday 8 and Friday 12 September will start later than usual with no service before 08:00

On Tuesday 8 and Thursday 11 September 2025, there will also be no service on the DLR

If you are in London on those dates the Overground, buses, and the Elizabeth line will still be running throughout this period. They might be more busy than usual, but there shouldn’t be any changes to their timetables unless previously specified.