Talks are due to be held on Tuesday between Transport for London and the RMT union in a bid to avert the looming Tube strikes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is set to be one of the worst strikes in years if it goes ahead. The RMT has ordered its members to take part in a “rolling” strike - with different staff walking out at different times - as part of a battle to win a reduced working week in addition to an offered 3.4 per cent pay rise.

Transport for London expects “little to no service” on the London Underground between Monday and Thursday next week, September 8 to 11. The dispute has already resulted in Coldplay moving the dates of two of their 10 concerts at Wembley Stadium – from Sunday September 7 to Saturday September 6, and from Monday September 8 to Friday September 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Sunday 7 to Thursday 11 September 2025, Tube services will be severely disrupted, with little to no service expected

Any services that do run between Monday 8 and Friday 12 September will start later than usual with no service before 08:00

On Tuesday 8 and Thursday 11 September 2025, there will also be no service on the DLR

If you are in London on those dates the Overground, buses, and the Elizabeth line will still be running throughout this period. They might be more busy than usual, but there shouldn’t be any changes to their timetables unless previously specified.

Talks are due to be held on Tuesday between Transport for London and the RMT union in a bid to avert the looming Tube strikes. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The strike will heap pressure on London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, who chairs the TfL board, to intervene. In January last year, Sir Sadiq found £30m from City Hall reserves to avert a threatened strike by the RMT that would have crippled the post-Christmas return to work - sparking accusations that he had “given in to union blackmail”.

Keith Prince, transport spokesman for the City Hall Conservatives, said: "Khan has been absolutely useless in keeping his promise of 'zero strikes' during his mayoralty. The mayor has spent his summer swanning around on taxpayer-funded foreign trips whilst leaving Londoners in the lurch - even the world-class performers like Coldplay are having to [re-arrange] gigs because of the uncertainty.”

A RMT spokesman said: “We remain open to talks and are awaiting a revised offer.” A spokesperson for the Mayor said: “Nobody wants to see strike action or disruption for Londoners.

"Strikes have a serious impact on London’s businesses and commuters. The Mayor continues to urge the RMT and TfL to get around the table to resolve this matter and avoid this industrial action.”