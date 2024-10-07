Emirates flights: Airline axes all flights to three countries with 'do not travel' warning issued amid unrest in Middle East

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

7th Oct 2024, 7:28am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emirates has cancelled all flights to three countries amid escalating unrest in the Middle East.

Emirates Airlines has suspended all flights to three countries in response to escalating tensions and regional unrest in the Middle East. The airline announced that flights to and from Iraq, Iran, and Jordan are halted on October 4 and 5, with ongoing disruptions likely as the situation develops.

In a statement, Emirates explained that customers transiting through Dubai en route to these destinations will not be accepted for travel until further notice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This move aims to prioritise passenger safety amid rapidly changing conditions in the region. "Emirates is cancelling all regular flights to/from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran), and Jordan (Amman) on October 4 and 5 due to regional unrest," the airline said.

Emirates has cancelled all flights to three countries amid escalating unrest in the Middle East. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)Emirates has cancelled all flights to three countries amid escalating unrest in the Middle East. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
Emirates has cancelled all flights to three countries amid escalating unrest in the Middle East. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

It added: "Impacted customers must contact their booking agents for alternative travel options or contact us if they have booked with Emirates directly. Customers are requested to ensure their contact details are correct by visiting Manage Your Booking to receive updates. We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and are in contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments."

The advisory also affects travellers with layovers in Dubai, as those attempting to reach Iraq, Iran, or Jordan will not be allowed to board at their original point of departure. The British Foreign Office has urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the affected countries, with a "Do Not Travel" advisory for Iraq, as concerns grow about further escalations and the safety of travellers.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates and alternative arrangements as the situation evolves. It comes after Iran launched almost 200 missiles towards Israel in retaliation for Israel's campaign against the Hezbollah group in Lebanon on Tuesday 1 October. The British government is working to evacuate hundreds of British nationals from Lebanon amid fears expressed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer of a regional war.

Related topics:JordanIraqIranAirlineTravel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice