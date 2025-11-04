Eurostar has launched a flash sale on travel to popular European city destinations.

As part of the flash sale you can bag 25% off one way on adult tickets to a range of destinations. All you need to do is simply book to travel from London between 24 November 2025 and 11 March 2026.

The flash sale is on now and ends on 06 November at 22:59. You can get money off tickets to popular destinations including Paris, Lille, Brussels, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

So this means you could book a Christmas market break to the likes of Lille or Brussels which are known to have good festive markets and activities. Or you could book a weekend away for Valentine’s Day next year.

Valentine’s Day falls on a Saturday in 2026 so you could book a weekend away for cheaper using the Eurostar sale. All you need to do is get yourself to London St Pancras.

The flash sale is on for a limited time only - so be quick!