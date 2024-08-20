Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ex-girlfriend of ‘American Idol’ host Ryan Seacrest has been seriously injured on a flight after swallowing shards of plastic.

Former “Amazing Race” contestant Shana Wall claimed in a lawsuit that she was seriously hurt when she swallowed shards of plastic that were in a beverage served to her on a flight to Rome. She said her throat, oesophagus, vocal cords and digestive system were injured on May 1 when she gulped down the broken plastic on the American Airlines flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Wall, 51, was confined to bed and unable to work following the incident, and requires ongoing medical care as a result of the internal damage, she claimed in the Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed on Monday (12 August). The actress and model said the airline “had a duty to provide beverages and food that was uncontaminated and fit for consumption” and “created the dangerous, defective and unsafe condition on the airplane.”

She is seeking unspecified damages for the alleged negligence. Wall and her lawyer did not respond to inquiries from The New York Post. American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wall dated TV host and producer Seacrest from 2003 to 2005, according to reports. She made appearances on “Married … with Children” and “Entourage,” according to IMDb. Seacrest, 49, recently split from 27-year-old model Aubrey Paige.

Wall’s suit concluded by demanding damages from the airline for the alleged negligence. No other detail was provided.