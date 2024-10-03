Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A search is underway for a missing British man after he failed to catch his flight back home from Mallorca, Spain.

Friends are said to be looking for the Coventry City supporter, known only as Vernon, following his disappearance. Those who know Vernon have admitted they are “worried sick” and have described what has happened as “completely out of character”.

Vernon went missing after he failed to get his flight back home from Mallorca on Sunday (29 September). An appeal for information on his whereabouts is now being shared on expat social media platforms in Mallorca, with police also having been alerted.

Charlie Canterbury, who lives in Coventry, first went public with the news of Vern’s disappearance on Monday night (30 September) before repeating her appeal again. She said: “Last night I put the same post up and someone thought they had seen him and he was safe. However he is still missing as still no contact or sightings!!.

“Please has anyone seen this man around Palma Airport/Magaluf? We last spoke to him at 7:30pm Sunday when he said he was at the airport to get his flight home. He hasn’t returned home. No-one here has spoken to him or seen him.

“He has friends still in Magaluf who are returning home tonight and they haven’t seen or spoken to him and we have reported him missing to the Spanish police. His name is Vern (Vernon). This is really out of his character for him and as you can imagine we are all worried sick and just want to know he is safe and well.”

She added: “Please if anyone has seen him could you contact me. He was last seen wearing the new black Coventry City top and black shorts and he should also have a blue sports bag with him”. There have been no confirmed sightings of him saying he is safe and well since Sunday.