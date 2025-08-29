An airport in Poland is closed today after a fighter jet crashed onto the runway.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Polskie Radio, Warsaw-Radom Airport (RDO) is closed today after a F-16 fighter jet crashed on the runway during rehearsal. LOT Airlines confirmed that all flights to and from Radom have been re-routed to Warsaw Chopin Airport, with ground transport provided for affected passengers.

The airport will be closed until tomorrow (Saturday 30 August). On Thursday, an F-16 military aircraft crashed in Radom during training exercises for the Air Show. Special Services Coordinator Tomasz Siemoniak confirmed the incident , adding that the pilot did not survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just before 10 p.m., a message appeared on the airport's website. " Warsaw-Radom Airport remains closed . For detailed information about specific flights, please contact the carriers," it read.

An airport in Poland is closed today after a fighter jet crashed onto the runway. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Just before midnight, LOT Polish Airlines spokesman Krzysztof Moczulski confirmed to PAP that all Friday flights to and from Radom would be moved to the capital airport. He said: "Tomorrow's LOT Polish Airlines flights to and from Radom will depart from Warsaw Chopin Airport.

“Our call center is in contact with passengers – we will provide transportation to and from the airport for all passengers. We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones and thank them for understanding this exceptional situation”.

The pilot has been named as Major Maciej "Slab" Krakowian. He was the leader of Tiger Demo Team, and recently awarded the prestigious "As the Crow Flies Trophy" at the Royal International Air Tattoo 2025 in the UK.