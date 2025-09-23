A blazing wildfire is active in the holiday hotspot Algarve, Portugal, and is spreading towards the popular tourist destination Lagos.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire broke out on Sunday in Aljezur, Algarve, and spread to the neighbouring municipality of Lagos. It maintains an active front, and the wind is causing reactivations, which are being fought.

The Algarve Civil Protection's second regional commander, Abel Gomes, provided a status update on the fire at 3:30 p.m. and stated that, during the afternoon, increased wind intensity caused several reactivations. This is causing the fire to potentially spread, but the prompt response of firefighting teams has allowed the fire to remain active and "without significantly increasing the perimeter" affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gomes emphasised that air resources are facing "difficulty operating due to the amount of smoke and turbulence caused by the wind." Throughout the day, nine aerial vehicles, some of them coordination units, have been responding to these reactivations to prevent the fire from spreading, he highlighted.

A blazing wildfire is active in the holiday hotspot Algarve, Portugal, and is spreading towards the popular tourist destination Lagos. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Civil Protection reported that this morning the fire was 70% contained, maintaining a "worrying" fire line of approximately eight kilometres. Abel Gomes explained at the time that, in the approximately 30% remaining of the fire, there were "worrying points" that could "pose a complication."

Mr Gomes told Portugal News that there were nine minor injuries, most from smoke inhalation, and there was also the destruction of a second home in the municipality of Aljezur.