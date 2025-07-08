Towns in Spain are under lockdown as a wildfire rages out of control.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wildfire in the southern area of Tarragona province in the north of Spain is raging. It has devastated nearly 2,300 hectares in two days.

The Generalitat regional government in Catalonia has been forced to ask for help from the Spanish Army's emergency military unit and has mobilised all available firefighters. The Generalitat's civil protection service sent an alert warning early on Monday evening to order the confinement of the inhabitants of Paüls, Xerta, Aldover and Alfara de Carles, all of them in the Ebro area of Tarragona, in the Ports natural park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lockdown now affects nine localities: the four from yesterday and Tivenys, Roquetes, Jesús, Bitem, Prat de Compte, Pinell de Brai and a neighbourhood of Tortosa. In total, more than 2,000 people are confined.

Towns in Spain are under lockdown as a wildfire rages out of control. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Generalitat recommends the people of these municipalities to stay indoors as much as possible. The fire started in Paüls, in an area known as "the ravine of hell", according to Spanish news website Sur in English.

The fire started at around 12 noon. But driving winds has worsened the situation. Spain recently recorded its highest-ever June temperatures, with meteorologists warning the extreme heat is linked to ongoing climate change.