Brits are being warned that the popular holiday hotspot Spain is “no longer accepting” certain Euro banknotes.

UK holidaymakers heading to Spain, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands may want to take note of new rules regarding Euro notes. Avoid withdrawing €500 notes at the currency exchange or bank.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of Spain officially ceased production of these notes in 2016, but a small quantity of these purple notes are still in circulation. Although they are legal tender, their usage is becoming increasingly challenging, reports Bristol Live. The hefty value of the notes, along with their link to illicit activities, has resulted in many establishments refusing to accept them.

And if you're thinking of using up some older €50 notes from previous holidays, you may want to get rid of these quickly. This is because Spain's central bank has started phasing out old and damaged €50 notes from circulation.

Brits are being warned that the popular holiday hotspot Spain is "no longer accepting" certain Euro banknotes. (Photo: Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

This scheme, which kicks off this summer, aims to bolster the security of cash transactions and thwart fraud. The new changes are being rolled out, so if you've got a holiday booked this summer you won't suddenly find that all of your cash isn't accepted. However if you do have some Euros lying around the house, you may want to consider using them up on your next holidays.

It's also worth checking the state of your banknotes, especially if they've been crammed into a purse at the bottom of a drawer or suitcase for a few months. That's because as part of the new rollouts, old and damaged banknotes will also be gradually withdrawn from circulation.

Tattered notes can be exchanged at any Bank of Spain branch or selected partner banks, but don't forget to bring some form of identification like your passport. They won't exchange counterfeit or deliberately damaged notes.