Skiers and snowboarders have been warned about new rules coming into one European country this winter.

Winter sports enthusiasts heading to Italy need to know about one crucial law change being introduced in Italy from next month.

The Foreign Commonwealth Development Office has issued the travel advice that from November 1, all skiers, snowboarders, sledders and tobogganists must wear CE-certified helmets at all ski resorts.

Skiers ski down a slope of the Italian ski resort of Sestriere, Piedmont | Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

It adds: “This law applies regardless of age or activity. Failing to do so risks a fine of up to €200 and ski pass suspension for up to three days.”

Since January 1, 2022, it has been the law that anyone under the age of 18 has to wear a helmet - raising the age from 14.

Also introduced in 2022 were other laws for ski resorts.

third-party liability insurance is a legal requirement and can be purchased locally with a ski pass

you must not eat or drink on ski lifts or boarding areas

you must not climb a slope with snowshoes except in an emergency

you must not ski under the influence of alcohol or drugs

It has been illegal to ski under the influence of alcohol in Italy since January 1, 2022, with penalties including fines from €250 to €1,000 and potential ski pass suspension. The blood alcohol limit is 0.5%, in line with the limit for drink-driving. This law also applies to drugs and is enforced by slope police, who may use breathalysers for testing. Passing a blood alcohol reading of 0.8% is a criminal offence.

Panoramic view of Bardonecchia village from above showing the ski resort in Piedmont

The Foreign Office recommends getting advice on weather and avalanche conditions before travel, saying that the Italian State Tourist Board can provide help.

It has also said: “Off-piste skiing is very dangerous, with the danger of avalanches in some areas. Follow all safety instructions and go with a qualified guide. For more information about the avalanche risk, visit the European Avalanche Warning Service website.

“Make sure your insurance covers off-piste activity. It is a legal requirement for skiers and snowboarders to carry tracking equipment, a snow probe and a shovel if they go off-piste.”