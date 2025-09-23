The Foreign Office has issued new travel warnings for destinations amid the threat of Super Typhoon Ragasa.

Super Typhoon Ragasa is holding its intensity as it moves closer to Hong Kong after killing at least three people on its way through the northern Philippines. Hong Kong's authorities have issued their third-highest typhoon warning and cancelled at least 700 flights, with "severe disruption" expected from 6pm today.

The storm, described by forecasters as the most powerful on Earth so far this year, was packing maximum sustained winds of 185kmph and gusts up to 230kmph, according to the Philippine weather agency Pagasa. The typhoon is forecast to keep its current strength over the next 24 hours before weakening slightly as it approaches the Chinese coast.

By Wednesday evening, landfall is expected on the south China coast, likely near Zhanjiang in Guangdong. Torrential rain is expected today in Taiwan, southern Fujian and eastern Guangdong, spreading across Guangdong, Hong Kong and into Hainan. Some areas could see 250-450mm of rain.

The China Meteorological Administration has described Ragasa as the "King of Storms". It's expected to be more destructive than the other typhoons that have made landfall in China's Guangdong province earlier this year.

Listed below are the Foreign Office travel warnings for each destination affected.

Hong Kong

The Foreign Office says: “Typhoon Ragasa is currently expected to impact Hong Kong from Tuesday 23 September to Wednesday 24 September. There will likely be heavy rainfall causing disruption to services, strong winds and possible flooding.

“Typhoons can change course and intensity. Monitor local news and check the World Meteorological Organization and Hong Kong Observatory. Follow the advice of local authorities. If you are due to travel, check for messages from your travel provider.”

China

The Foreign Office says: “Typhoon Ragasa is expected to impact the following regions of southern China from Tuesday 23 September to Thursday 26 September: Guangxi, Guangzhou, Fujian and Hainan. There will likely be heavy rainfall causing disruption to services and possible flooding and landslides.

“Typhoons can change course and intensity. Monitor the China Metrological Administration site and local typhoon alerts. Follow the advice of local authorities. If you are due to travel, check for messages from your travel provider.”

Taiwan

The Foreign Office says for Taiwan: “Typhoon Ragasa is currently expected to pass close to Taiwan from Tuesday 23 September to early Wednesday 24 September, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA). This is expected to cause heavy rainfall in the eastern and southern regions of Taiwan.

“Typhoons can change course and intensity. Monitor the Central Weather Administration website and local typhoon alerts. Follow the advice of local authorities. If you are due to travel, check for messages from your travel provider.”