A plane caught fire and burst into flames upon landing at a major American airport.

A video posted on social media shows a Frontier Airlines jet landing at Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport while on fire. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon (5 October).

Frontier Airlines said their pilots detected the smoke and declared an emergency, but it's unclear if they knew the severity of the fire. Emergency services were already at the scene when the plane landed, suggesting that the pilot had informed ground staff of the situation in advance.

No injuries were reported and all 190 passengers and seven crew members were able to disembark safely. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

Tyler Herrick, who recorded the incident while on board another plane getting ready to take off, posted the videos on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote: "Frontier flight 1326 from KSAN-KLAS just caught fire on landing at KLAS. I caught it on video as it landed."

In a second video he added: "Firefighters sprayed the aircraft with foam, according to @liveatc they’ll be evacuating by stairs (not blowing any slides)." A statement from Frontier Airlines read: "As Flight 1326 from San Diego to Las Vegas was in the process of landing at LAS this afternoon at approximately 3.15p PT, the pilots detected smoke and declared an emergency.

"The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew were evacuated via airstairs. No injuries were reported, and passengers have been bussed to the terminal. There were a total of 190 passengers and 7 crew members on board. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation."