A two-year-old girl is fighting for her life in a coma after getting food poisoning on holiday in Egypt.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Crook suffered a blood clot and was placed in a coma after becoming violently ill on an all-inclusive family trip abroad. Chloe and her parents jetted off to the five-star Jaz Aquaviva resort back in July but within just two days she started to suffer some painful gastric issues.

She was rushed to hospital in an ambulance with her mum, Megan, revealing Chloe temporarily lost her vision and ability to speak on the journey. Shortly after some bruising appeared under the skin on her head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan said: "It was so distressing for Alex (Chloe's dad) and me to see her like that and know that we couldn't do anything.” Dcotors found Chloe had been suffering from Haemolytic Uraemic Syndrome (HUS) - a potentially fatal blood condition linked to E. coli.

Chloe, from Kent, was flown back to the UK and placed into a four-day coma as her symptoms continued to worsen. She went on to develop pneumonia and blood clots in her neck and arm while unresponsive.

A two-year-old girl is fighting for her life in a coma after getting food poisoning on holiday in Egypt. (Photo: SWNS) | SWNS

Megan, 34, said Chloe has now been released from hospital but still needs constant assistance. Megan said: "Since coming home, Chloe is a totally different girl. She used to be very social and loved going to nursery, but now she shies away from interacting with people outside her immediate circle.

"She's also started having nightmares about being in hospital; waking up screaming and shouting "no," repeatedly and it's horrible to see how affected she is. Chloe has been left traumatised by what she has been through, and it has been incredibly difficult to try and come to terms with what's happened."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four months later and Chloe is still on anti-seizure medication, blood thinners, and a number of other heavy medications. Megan says she has been vomiting regularly since returning home and has had a lack of appetite for months. She will now have to go for annual check-ups on her kidney function.

Lawyers at legal firm Irwin Mitchell have now started to investigate the young girl's sudden illness after being approached by Chloe's parents. Jennifer Hodgson, a lawyer from the company, said: "The family's holiday turned into nothing short of a nightmare after Chloe fell ill. They understandably have many questions and concerns over how she went on to develop E. coli, and the subsequent complications as a result of developing HUS.

"E. coli is extremely serious and can result in long-term health problems, which is potentially the case with Chloe. If, during the course of our investigations, any issues are identified, action needs to be taken to reduce the risk of other holidaymakers falling ill in the future."