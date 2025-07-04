A summer strike is looming at Glasgow Airport that will disrupt flights.

Around 450 workers are expected to take strike action in unresolved disputes against three companies based at the airport. The three companies involved in pay and working conditions disputes include Glasgow Airport LTD, ICTS Central Search and Swissport.

An emphatic 98.7% of Unite members employed by Glasgow Airport LTD have backed industrial action to secure better pay, with around 100 workers already rejecting a basic 4% pay offer. The Glasgow Airport LTD workers include airport ambassadors, airside support officers, engineers and managers.

A further 250 ICTS central search workers are in a dispute over understaffing, working conditions and pay. Those workers deal with passengers directly at security and are currently being balloted on a pay offer on basic pay, shift allowances and overtime rates.

Another 100 Swissport workers are also in dispute over working rotas and work-life balance as well as health and safety concerns. The ground handler company provide services to many major airlines, including ticketing and baggage handling.

A ballot on a new offer made by Swissport to address the issues has been put towards workers and if the offer is rejected by the time it concludes on July 14, Unite plan on having a full industrial action ballot. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Employers at Glasgow Airport will not get away with underpaying or mistreating Unite’s members. Hundreds of workers are involved in disputes at the airport.

“Summer strike action which would ground planes and passengers remains on the cards. These highly profitable companies can easily afford to put the minds of the travelling public at rest by making fair offers to workers.”