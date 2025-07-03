Finnair has cancelled around 80 flights due to a planned industrial action by the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) at Helsinki Airport.

The strike takes place on Friday 4 July which will disrupt all essential ground services. The flight cancellations will affect about 8,000 passengers.

Affected customers will be contacted directly by Finnair starting July 2, with rebooking options or the ability to request a refund. Customers can manage changes via Finnair’s website or app.

Passengers scheduled to fly on July 4 have also been offered free date changes, and thousands have already rescheduled. The IAU has also announced further strike dates on July 7, 16, 18, 21, and 23, but the impacts on those days are still under evaluation.

Customers with bookings on July 7 are encouraged to reschedule now, with changes allowed until the end of September, subject to fare rules. In addition to the flight cancellations, Finnair has announced that minimal catering will be provided on short-haul flights from July 2 to 8, 2025, due to the strike action.

The airline has advised passengers to bring their own snacks and drinks onboard during this period. While the airline will provide water and a complimentary cookie in Economy Class, Business Class passengers will only be offered coffee and tea, with no meals available.

Pre-ordered meals will also not be delivered during this time. For those traveling on flights from Barcelona operated by DAT LT, the standard service will still include complimentary meals and snacks.

As the situation develops, Finnair continues to update passengers on any new cancellations, rebooking options, and flight changes. The airline acknowledges the inconvenience caused by the strike and is working to minimize its impact while ensuring that travelers are informed and assisted throughout the disruption. Passengers are encouraged to remain patient and to keep an eye on any updates or communications from Finnair regarding their flight status.