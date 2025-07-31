A plane flying jockeys to a UK racing event has emergency landed.

Five riders travelling from Yorkshire were already airborne when one of the light aircraft's engines failed mid-journey to West Sussex in a dramatic incident. Riders PJ McDonald, Callum Rodriguez, Rowan Scott, Tom Eaves and Jack Garrity were all on the aircraft.

But they were unable to complete the trip and will miss their rides on day four of the prestigious fixture after their plane encountered engine trouble. Racing TV's Angus McNae said they believed everyone was OK but that it was a developing situation.

McNae said: "We have some breaking news - a number of jockeys coming down from the north have been involved in an incident on a plane which has had to make an emergency landing. We think everyone is OK but the jockeys will not be riding.

"We wish them well. We think they're OK. It was an emergency landing. They won't be at Goodwood today."

It is believed the plane had taken off but was forced to return to ground soon after. They confirmed all five jockeys were unhurt but unable to take their rides at one of the season's biggest festivals.