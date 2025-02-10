The founder and CEO of a prominent law firm has been killed in a horror skiing accident in upstate New York.

Kevin Colwell, 53, who created the Colwell Law Group, died after he was injured close to the Sagamore Trail at Gore Mountain around 11am on Saturday (8 February). New York Sate Police said troopers found a 'severely injured skier' on the slopes. Both bystanders and patrol staff tried to resuscitate him but he could not be saved.

The Colwell Group identified their founder as the skier. The firm's chief operating officer Jennifer Stevens said in a statement: “This is an immense tragedy for all of us at the Colwell Law Group. Kevin built not just a business, but a family, and the loss of his presence is felt deeply by all who had the privilege of working with him.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's family during this incredibly difficult time. The leadership team is focused on supporting our employees and ensuring continuity within the organization.”

Police said in a statement: “Despite their efforts, the skier was declared deceased at the scene. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

It is not clear what Colwell's injuries were, and whether he was alone or with companions when he suffered them. The Colwell Group describes itself as “an esteemed family law firm with a sterling reputation” which spans the Capital Region as well as western and central New York.

Gore Mountain officials shut down the Burnt Ridge section of the resort on Saturday, which was due to reopen the following day. Troopers said an investigation into the fatal incident is underway.