Grand Montets avalanche: British man, 55, killed after blanketed by 'very large' avalanche in French Alps - as ski patrols spot victim's elbow
The 55-year-old died after being swept away by an avalanche in an off-piste sector in the Chamonix valley, at the foot of Mont Blanc. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday afternoon (28 January) at Grand Montets, Argentiere.
The victim was discovered at 4.35pm by members of the ski patrol. As they were preparing to close the slopes for the day, they noticed an avalanche stretching two-thirds of a mile down the slope. While inspecting the area, they discovered the victim's elbow, which had not been completely buried.
Medics were flown on to the mountain by helicopter but, tragically, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Rescuers scoured the area for two hours in search of other possible victims.
The prefecture of the Haute-Savoie said in a statement: "A very large avalanche occurred in the Grands Montets ski area, in the Herse sector. Due to very unfavourable weather conditions and the significant risk of a second avalanche, the rescue operation was halted late in the evening. The checks carried out confirm a provisional assessment of one victim."
The mountain police said: "The victim was a 55-year-old man of English origin. The reasons for the triggering of this kilometre-long and 400-metre-wide flow are currently unknown and an investigation is underway."
