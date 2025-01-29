Grand Montets avalanche: British man, 55, killed after blanketed by 'very large' avalanche in French Alps - as ski patrols spot victim's elbow

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

29th Jan 2025, 6:29am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A British skier has tragically passed away after being blanketed by a "very large" avalanche in the French Alps.

The 55-year-old died after being swept away by an avalanche in an off-piste sector in the Chamonix valley, at the foot of Mont Blanc. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday afternoon (28 January) at Grand Montets, Argentiere.

The victim was discovered at 4.35pm by members of the ski patrol. As they were preparing to close the slopes for the day, they noticed an avalanche stretching two-thirds of a mile down the slope. While inspecting the area, they discovered the victim's elbow, which had not been completely buried.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Medics were flown on to the mountain by helicopter but, tragically, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Rescuers scoured the area for two hours in search of other possible victims.

A British skier has tragically passed away after being blanketed by a "very large" avalanche in the French Alps. (Photo: Getty Images)A British skier has tragically passed away after being blanketed by a "very large" avalanche in the French Alps. (Photo: Getty Images)
A British skier has tragically passed away after being blanketed by a "very large" avalanche in the French Alps. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The prefecture of the Haute-Savoie said in a statement: "A very large avalanche occurred in the Grands Montets ski area, in the Herse sector. Due to very unfavourable weather conditions and the significant risk of a second avalanche, the rescue operation was halted late in the evening. The checks carried out confirm a provisional assessment of one victim."

The mountain police said: "The victim was a 55-year-old man of English origin. The reasons for the triggering of this kilometre-long and 400-metre-wide flow are currently unknown and an investigation is underway."

Strong winds in the afternoon led to the closure of the mountain's highest lift, the Bochard gondola. The prefecture urged skiers to "imperatively respect the precautionary instructions given by the resorts and public services."

Related topics:HelicopterSkiingFrance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice